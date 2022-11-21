EFCC paid me N40 million entitlement after Bawa’s conviction – Applicant

An All Progressives Congress(APC) House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti South Federal constituency 1 for the 2023 general election, Air Vice Marshall Adeniyi Ojuawo(retd) has described the conviction of the chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa for contempt of court depicted that judiciary is a reliable sanctuary for ordinary Nigerians.

The conviction was in relation to the failure of the anti-graft agency to comply with a November 21, 2018 court order directing it to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to Ojuawo who was the applicant in the suit.

Ojuawo, a retired military officer, said the position maintained by the judiciary in the contempt case he instituted against the anti-graft agency, attested to the fact that no Nigerian is worth being treated shabbily, by those in positions of authority.

The retired military officer, who is gunning for the House of Representatives in 2023, also promised to prioritise education, security, youth and women empowerment, if elected by his constituents.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, the APC candidate said, “The verdict was given when Ibrahim Magu was still the chairman.

“In the judgement, I was not found wanting and when Bawa came on board, he minuted a letter that my seized cars, property and money be released, his boys didn’t release what he ordered to be released.

“This contempt case started in March 2021. Maybe, Bawa was not given the right information about the happenings in the court and the judge was angry. The court only acted as a protector of human rights.

“Let me say to Nigerians that my vehicle and money had been released to me by EFCC, let me add that the money was paid at around 9 pm the same day Bawa was convicted. I don’t have trouble with Bawa, but sometimes he was too busy and the court did what was right. The court should be able to protect any Nigerian.”

On the Ekiti airport project that he coordinated for Ekiti, Ojuawo said Governor Biodun Oyebanji, had started speaking with airline operators to make the facility fully operational by April next year.

On the fear that the facility has not been fully completed and may not be fit for landing and airlifting, Ojuawo said; “Airport project can’t be completed, you have to continue to develop. This airport was category nine, but it was downgraded to level six at commissioning.

“We are happy that the airport had been tested to be okay. The apron and terminal have been built. So with this, we can start operations. Governor Oyebanji is speaking to airline operators to make it fully operational.”

On his 2023 ambition, Ojuawo stated that he would deploy every intellectual and financial resource to support education, security and empowerment of women and youths in agriculture in his constituency as a federal lawmaker.

“Education is critical in Ekiti. So, my major priority would be helping in the area of education. We have to inculcate leadership training in our youths so that they can be patriotic. Once we can get our education right and inculcate leadership in our youths.

“In Europe, 40 per cent of their curriculum is on leadership. My second priority will be security. I am going to contribute in my own little way to the security of this country.





“The third will be empowerment in agriculture. Ekiti already has a cargo airport and if we can train our farmers to change their orientation into semi-mechanised or mechanised farming, this will translate into a better income and business environment for our people.”

