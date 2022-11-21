Parliamentary workers vow to address insecurity at National Assembly

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has vowed to address the issue of insecurity in the National Assembly.

The PASAN Chairman National Assembly Chapter, Sunday Sabiyi made the vow at the Press briefing to herald the PASAN Week 2022 at the National Assembly complex in Abuja

“So many unauthorised persons come into this place. The police are not supposed to come into NASS with their guns but we find out that some Orderly are doing so why? Security is for all of us. It has happened to us sometimes, we were coming into the NASS complex while we were talking to one man he brought out nife, and before we could apprehend him he ran away. We informed the management that was why the stop and search on vehicles were instituted.

“We have so many plans to make the National Assembly secure and we believe the new CNA will believe in us to tackle insecurity to follow the process to see that the environment is secured. We are also going to enforce the issue of dressing in this place. Not only the security, you see some women dressed half naked,” Sabiyi said.

The PASAN also used the forum to formally congratulate the newly appointed Clerk to the National Assembly Mr Sani Tanbuwa and other top new management staff.

He said the congratulations become necessary in view of the near management crisis that witnessed the emergence of the new clerk.

PASAN, therefore, urged the leadership of the National Assembly Service Commission NASC to always be steadfast and give necessary directives  that would enhance the harmonious working relationship in the National Assembly.

“What is going on in the national assembly is a management issue and not political. As staff, we don’t want chaos or trouble, all we want is a harmonious working relationship.

“Everybody knows that there are procedures and service conditions that must be followed at every point in time. It is only in a harmonious works place that staff can be taken care of,” PASAN said.

Sabiyi also stressed that PASAN Week will be used to draw attention to the condition of service of national assembly staff.

He lamented that some junior staff collected between N8000 to N16000 as pension with no gratuity, this is very unacceptable.

