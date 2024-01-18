As Mark Obisesan mounts his defense in the EFCC case, evidence emerges challenging allegations surrounding a fake travellers cheque found in his possession. The court acknowledged messages illustrating his efforts to obtain a refund and communications with tellex to confirm the cheque’s legitimacy.

“i will prove my innocence,” Mr Obisesan stated briefly, as stepped out of court, shying away from taking further questions from the press.

Case has been adjourned to 15 February 2024.

