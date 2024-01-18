A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), Pastor Reuben Wilson, has said that Bayelsa State will benefit more from the developmental agendas of the Senator Bola Tinubu-led administration if members of the APC in the state remain a united family.

Pastor Reuben stated this during a meeting with members of PRIFGLA in Yenagoa, where he appreciated them for their commitment, dedication, and contribution during the November 11 governorship election and encouraged them not to lose hope as God can still turn things in favour of the APC through the courts.

He further said that his initiative is focused on achieving its objective of taking over government in Bayelsa State, despite the setback during the November 11 governorship election, in which the APC lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He insisted that the APC won the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State but noted that it was overturned in favour of the PDP and its candidate, Senator Douye Diri while expressing optimism that if the right thing is done at the courts, the APC will reclaim its mandate.

The APC chieftain used the medium to commend President Tinubu for his pragmatic and visionary leadership style, which is a clear demonstration of his resolve to change the narrative and achieve positive results as well as deepen good governance.

He urged Nigerians to be patient, support, and exercise some understanding with the administration as the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu begins to unfold.

The founder of PRIFGLA warned members against antagonising each other, saying that such acts breed hatred and strife capable of destroying the love for one another in the APC.

He expressed sadness over the attitude of some elders who, instead of guiding the younger generation, go about pulling down their political associates through their actions and utterances.

