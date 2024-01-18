The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the recent abduction of six sisters in the Bwari area council of Abuja and called for immediate action to address the prevailing insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory and across the country.

The Forum expressed concern over the increasing cases of attacks and abductions in the FCT, stating that it reflects the overall insecurity prevailing across the country.

In a statement issued by the Director of Publicity and Advocacy/Spokesperson of NEF, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the NEF highlighted the tragic killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside her father and siblings in Abuja.

According to NEF, this incident has further exposed the extent of the current state of insecurity plaguing the nation and underscored the helplessness of Nigerians in the face of such dangers.

NEF maintained that the continuous occurrence of kidnappings, killings, armed robberies, and violent attacks, even in the federal capital, is unacceptable.

The Northern Elders, however, called on the federal government and security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to address the insecurity in Abuja and across the country.

“The Northern Elders Forum recognises that the responsibility to ensure security lies with the government and security agencies.

They must step up their efforts to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. The forum urges the government to deploy more security personnel to Abuja and other areas affected by insecurity.

Additionally, we call for the provision of adequate resources and equipment to enable the security agencies to effectively combat criminal activities,” Suleiman said.

NEF also emphasised the importance of citizen participation in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

They urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities, saying that it is crucial for individuals to be proactive in ensuring their own safety and the safety of their communities.

“The Northern Elders Forum stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and the Nigerian people in condemning the recent abductions and violent attacks.

We recognise the pain and anguish experienced by the affected families and call for justice to be served.

The forum insists that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes must be apprehended and brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement added.

