EFCC arrests 28 suspected internet fraudsters using pseudo names to defraud victims

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters who specialises in using pseudo names to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The anti-graft agency made this known through its verified official Twitter account on Monday.

The suspects include Emanuel Duke, Fortune Stephen, Okpesa Kenneth, James Taiwo, Lamina Toyeeb, Amusa Ahmed, Lezor Ture Bright, Kehinde Adeleye, Godwin Obayuwana, Ajao Sodiq, Adebimpe Ayo, Iwuala Jesse, Joseph Duke Otega, Amusa Ridwan, Ememerurie Daniel and Gift Ogbaro.

Others are Ayokunmi Adeyinka, Michael Stephen, Lateef Olatayo, Sunday Richard, Kazeem Jubril Alade, Muhammed Abubakar, David Stephen Jonah, Usman Olatunbosun Ituah Eghoboi, Tayo Joshua, Osume Collins, and Musa Husseini.

EFCC stated that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Abule Egba area of Lagos State, while luxury cars, sophisticated phones and laptops were recovered from them during the arrest.

Meanwhile, the agency said they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

