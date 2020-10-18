Eeshoohdee drops ‘End Sarz’

Just weeks after dropping his popular track, ‘No Cap’, fast-rising singer, Olawale Damilare, otherwise known as Eeshoohdee, has released a new tune, ‘End Sarz’, a song which he says was released to further draw attention to police brutality in the country.

Eeshoohdee who is signed to Mama Records said the country is going through a difficult phase and the youths have come out to draw global attention to police brutality and abuse of power hence the need for him to release a song that speaks about the current situation of things.

“With End Sarz, I did a lot of research on the injustice Nigerian youths have been subjected to and I couldn’t just sit back and watch. This is the time we have to use our voices to change our lives as we can’t afford to keep our voices down in this critical moment.”

According to him, “within a weekend, #EndSARS hashtag had up to 28 million tweets and drew the attention of the world to the inhuman treatment we have been subjected to at the hands of those who should be protecting us.”

Eeshoohdee added that the song was for every Nigerian youth currently protesting and demanding good policing and a better society.

