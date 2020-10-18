It breaks my heart seeing protesters being attacked by police —Simi

Singer and songwriter, Simi, has decried the attack on #EndSARS protesters across the country, saying she could not hide her emotions seeing how they were attacked and killed by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Simi, a mother of one, married to Adekunle Gold in a series of tweets on Friday criticised the police for failing in their duty to protect the protesters, lamenting that the deaths recorded during the protests broke her heart beyond words.

The singer who has been in the US for months after welcoming her child reacted angrily to the fatalities recorded during protests in Oyo, Edo and Lagos States, adding that seeing mothers cry over their lost children brought her to tears.

“Seeing videos of women crying talking about children they’ve lost to the police and I’m crying. Being a new mom brings it so close to home. What has to happen to you to make you have such little value for another person’s life? Even if you are mad, how can you be that mad?”

Simi added that only an empty man would open fire on innocent people because they dress or appear in a way they feel comfortable in.

“To shoot someone on the street because they’re not afraid of you or because they have dreadlocks or because they dress nice – you’re so empty that you would take another human being’s life to feel like you’re something. Karma will find all you wicked, heartless people”, she said.

