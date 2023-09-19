Legendary music artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem, a name synonymous with hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat has visited his music home at Bullion headquarters to receive his official endorsement letter for the highly anticipated 2023 European tour that promises to set the continent agog.

Eedris Abdulkareem, whose musical journey has been a testament to resilience and creativity, was accorded a warm welcome by the Chief Executive Director of Bullion Records, Olufemi Ajadi.

Abdulkareem and Ajadi’s friendship has been weathered by time and this was on full display as they clasped hands, celebrating a bond that transcends music.

Addressing journalists during a reception for Abdulkareem, Ajadi, eulogises Eedris’ monumental contributions to the growth and success of Bullion Records.

“It is a significant development to have the musical legend in our midst today.

“Witnessing our staff buzzing with excitement around him is truly heartening. I wish you sound health and the divine wisdom to navigate your forthcoming European tour with great success,” Ajadi said.

Recall that Bullion Records had earlier signed a five-year records deal with Abdulkareem and the artiste has been having a cordial relationship with the records for the past six years.

In his response, Eedris Abdulkareem, commended Ajadi, describing him as not just a leader but a mentor to the younger generation of musicians.

“It is an honour to be among the dedicated staff of a company that has been a lifeline for countless Nigerian youths,” he said.

Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, known affectionately as “Eedris Abdulkareem,” has carved a niche in the annals of Nigerian music.

From his roots as the lead rapper of the iconic Nigerian hip-hop group “The Remedies” to his current stature as a veteran artist, his impact on the industry remains undeniable.

He stands tall among his peers in Africa, a musical force to be reckon with.





As Abdulkareem prepares to embark on his 2023 European tour, the world watches in eager anticipation, knowing that wherever he goes, he carries with him the essence of Nigerian music which is widely applauded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE