EEDC/NERC holds 3-day customer complaints resolution meeting in Imo

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) through the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has held her 3-day customer complaints resolution meeting in Imo State with a view to addressing all manner of issues, complaints arising from supply of electricity in the state.

Addressing the customers/consumers during the meeting in Owerri Wednesday, the Commissioner Consumer Affairs, Aisha Mahmud expressed shock that issue concerning metering in Nigeria is still be discussed years after the privatization and Enactment of Power Sector Reform Act.

She gave reasons for which the meeting was organized which are to enlighten customers on their right implication especially as it affect metering which is a burgling issue.

Aisha explained that giving the fact that most customers are dissatisfied, it has given room for a lot of complaints bordering on metering.

She said: “In Nigeria today, people are still talking about metering.”

The commissioner said that beside that, the commission over the years have come up with several initiatives which include government’s approval of National Master Metering to ensure that customers are metered.

She assured that the commission will use the 3 day meeting to resolve all complaints received in the meeting.

Aisha Mohmud regretted that consumers in Nigeria do not know the existence of NERC adding that the essence of the gathering is to inform them about the activities of the commission.

According to her the commission has achieved a lot through her sensitisation in all parts of the country.

In his presentation on Metering Plans For Phase 1 by the Chief Technical Officer EEDC, Engr. Vincent Ekwekwu, he said that EEDC have plans to allocate 710,000 meters in the whole EEDC areas which will commence from September 2023 which when taken effect will help to reduce over billing.

Engr. Ekwuekwu also on another presentatio on projects in the South East and Imo State, revealed that EEDC intends to execute 43 projects in all parts of Imo State to stop issue of power interuption.

Areas of concentration concerning the projects according to him include New Owerri, Egbu, Naze, Imsu, Port Harcourt road among others.

In his reactions, an EEDC customer Mr. Paulicap Nwosu Anayochukwu commended the commission for the program, advising them to make meters available for consumers as a matter of urgency.





He said that the availability of meters would certainly help to stop cutting of power supply.

Paulicap urged the EEDC to address the issue of installing DSS meter in the meters, noted with dismayed that such practices of the commission if not corrected would escalate the estimated bills.

