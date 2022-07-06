Impeachment: Oyo Assembly mandates chief judge to set up investigative panel against deputy gov

In apparent continuation of the impeachment process against the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, the Oyo House of Assembly, on Wednesday, passed a resolution mandating the state chief judge, Munta Abimbola, to appoint a seven-member panel to investigate the allegations it levelled against Olaniyan.

It will be recalled that 23 members on the platform of the PDP had on June 17 levelled allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office/official duty, insubordination and other offences against Olaniyan.

Wednesday’s resolution came after a motion jointly sponsored by the Majority Leader, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whip of the Assembly, Honourable Akintunde Olajide presented at the day’s plenary.

At the plenary presided over by its speaker, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, the Assembly said the panel is expected to report its findings on the investigation within three months.

The Assembly said it invoked the provisions of section 188(3) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) because the deputy governor had not responded to the copy of the allegations served him by the Assembly.

The Assembly added that it was also invoking the provision of section 188(4) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to request the Chief Judge of Oyo State to appoint panel of seven persons of unquestionable integrity to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Olaniyan.

With the mandate to the chief judge, the speaker of the Assembly said further action on the impeachment process against the deputy governor will continue after the investigative panel set up by the chief judge reports its findings.

Ogundoyin said: “We have no say on whether the state deputy governor is guilty or not. The issue will be determined by the seven-member to be constituted by the Chief Judge.

“We are only working in line with the constitution. We are going to act upon the report submitted to us within or at the expiration of the three months.

“We are not in a position to judge in this case. We will ensure due process is followed. The vote was unanimous and we shall wait for the outcome of the report and investigation of the panel.”

