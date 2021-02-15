Education, health remain my government’s priority ― Gov Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised that his administration will use every available fund to ensure that its health and education institutions get the deserving attention required to position them among the best in the country.

Governor Bello made this known on Monday while receiving a report on the take-off of the College of Medicine at the Confluence University of Technology (CUSTECH), Osara and other related matters.

The governor noted that the Committee’s estimated amount of over 2 billion naira as indicated in its report to facilitate the establishment of the College of Medicine would be sourced out and committed to the cause, which he opined was far important than Covid-19 expenditure

He added that such funds would be sourced out in multiples and committed to other education and health institutions in the state adding that although some of these tasks might seem huge, but were achievable with a strong will.

He noted that the institution which had already commenced with three faculties had already gulped much more than 2 billion naira while he assured that the institution under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor and management have the full support of his administration to implement all the listed recommendations.

While thanking the committee for their service and contributions to the growth and development of the education sector in the state, he noted that the implementation committee would now transit to become a Standing and Advisory committee for CUSTECH as they would work together with the institutions management for the next one year.

The chairman of the now transited Standing, Advisory Committee, CUSTECH Prof. Mohammad Salihu Audu earlier while presenting the report expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity to serve, stating that the proposed commencement date for the College of Medicine would be the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

He submitted that the estimated sum of above 2 billion naira would be needed for the establishment of the College of Medicine to meet academic requirements and standard functioning noting that although there were already existing infrastructures while some were still under construction he noted that the fund estimated would help to further put other needed structures in place to ease take off.

He advised that the implementation of the report should commence soonest noting that issue of Manpower recruitment should also be promptly looked into.

