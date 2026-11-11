Edo RARA bill advances to second reading

Edo State House of Assembly, on Monday, advanced a bill to establish the Edo Rural Access Roads Authority (ERARA) to second reading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the bill formed part of the efforts to strengthen the development and maintenance of rural roads in the state.

It seeks to repeal the Edo Rural Access Road Agency Law, 2025 and replace it with a new law, empowering the proposed authority to handle the reconstruction and maintenance of Class C and D roads.

Leading the debate during the plenary session in Benin, the Majority Leader, Sunday Ojezele, said the existing agency, in spite of being established in 2025, had not delivered effectively on its mandate, hence the need for a stronger legal framework.

Contributing to the debate, Kingsley Ugabi (Etsako East), said the initiative would reduce the difficulties farmers encounter in conveying their produce to major towns.

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Maria Edeko (Esan North-East II) also supported the bill, describing rural roads as an essential part of the state’s transport infrastructure and a major factor in improving the welfare of rural dwellers.

The Speaker, Yekini Idaiye, thereafter, referred the bill to the House Committee on Environment and Sustainability for further legislative work.

In another development, the Assembly received 30 copies of the Edo City Transport Services Bill, which seeks to replace the existing municipal transport law of 1993 with a new legal structure for managing city transport services in the state.