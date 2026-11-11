Power, political influence temporary, says former President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, their wives and judges from across the country have paid their last respects to Elder Freeman Ayemieye, husband of the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, at a funeral service held at Saint Peter’s Deanery, Yenagoa.

In his tribute, Jonathan described the deceased as a worthy man and a pillar of the church, based on his biography and testimonies from the church’s Men’s Fellowship.

He urged political leaders to live lives worthy of remembrance, warning that nobody owns the world or even their own families.

Jonathan cautioned politicians against violence and destruction in their quest for political power, asking whether they wanted to be remembered for the number of people they killed or houses they burnt during elections, stressing that power and political influence were temporary.

Governor Diri recalled how the late Ayemieye supported his wife during her appointment as Chief Judge, adding that although he had not known him before then, the tributes and his personal interactions confirmed his peaceful disposition.

Diri said his administration had enjoyed a harmonious relationship with the judiciary under Justice Ayemieye, attributing the state’s achievements to cooperation among the executive, legislature and judiciary.

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He also credited the Chief Judge’s successes to the peace and support she enjoyed from her late husband at home.

The governor said: “Since that appointment, I have worked in peace and synergy with the Chief Judge of the state and judiciary. Any achievement of this government is because we have worked together. It is not I, as governor, alone. It is because we have worked together—the executive, legislature and judiciary.”

Preaching on the theme: ‘Seeking God’s Kingdom,’ the Bishop of the Niger Delta West Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev. Nexon Enekeme, urged Christians to prioritise God’s kingdom and righteousness above titles, positions and material wealth, noting that none of these would accompany anyone to the grave.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dame Didi Walson-Jack, described the deceased as a peaceful man whose life and relationships attracted people from across Bayelsa State to his funeral.

She also recalled how her encouragement led him to become president of the Port Harcourt branch of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship because of his love for God.

Walson-Jack thanked Jonathan, Diri and their wives for their support, prayers and encouragement during the family’s difficult period.

She also appreciated the Niger Delta West Diocese, chief judges from other states and others who travelled to Bayelsa to honour the deceased.