Edo police deny arrest of Edo REC, says he was only invited for questioning

The Edo State Police have denied a report in online media that the Edo State (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Johnson Alalibo was arrested on Thursday, July 28, 2022, by the operatives of the command.

A statement on Friday by the assistant spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu in Benin stated that the news is fake and mischievous, and was orchestrated to mislead the public and strain the seamless inter-agency synergy between the police and the commission in the state, ostensibly, for incomprehensible goals.

Iwegbu an assistant superintendent of police however admitted that a petition dated 20th July 2022 was received from Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter which contained certain components that required informed and expert opinion which the INEC was best suited to provide towards aiding the police in arriving at a credible investigative outcome.

She said that it was in furtherance of the petition and in appreciation of the inter-agency collaborative relationship between the police and INEC that the REC was invited not as a suspect as being falsely projected in the media, but as an expert source to meet with the police towards aiding in addressing the technical issues in the investigative process.

Iwegbu insisted that such administrative interactions between the police and INEC in Edo State are routine.

She continued: “Following the meeting, the Edo State Residential Electoral Commissioner offered informed opinions which are proving to be invaluable to the ongoing police actions on the referenced petition and immediately after the meeting, the INEC REC left the Command Headquarters. Contrary to the mischievous information being peddled on social media by ill-intentioned individuals, the INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner was not invited to the Command Headquarters as a suspect, nor was he treated as one nor detained by the Command.

“While the freedom of information rights of the citizens and the mandates of journalists to inform the public remain acknowledged and respected, the Command wishes to advise, once again, that citizens and journalists should be circumspect and should always strive to verify sensitive information from authorized sources in the Command before publishing in overriding national security interest and to avoid being witting or unwitting harbingers of fake news which could threaten internal security order.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Edo police deny arrest Edo police deny arrest

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Edo police deny arrest Edo police deny arrest

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira





2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP