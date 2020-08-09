Edo, Ondo elections: Mind your business, APC replies US •PDP backs America on statement

THE ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the concern expressed by the government of the United States of America (USA) ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekeen Nabena, asked the US to concentrate on addressing its internal political turmoil, rather than raising alarm about political activities in Nigeria.

The United States Mission in Nigeria, in a statement entitled ‘Deteriorating Political Climate,’ appealed to all stakeholders to refrain from acts that could frustrate the free and fair electoral process. The USA particularly expressed disappointment over what it called undue interference by political actors and security agencies in political matters in Edo State.

The statement reads in part: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. “The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state. We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run-up to the gubernatorial election in the state in September.

“We look at Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the USA remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.” But Nabena, in a telephone interview with Sunday Tribune in Abuja, said the APC had always been a law abiding party and would not jeopardise peaceful elections in Edo and Ondo states.

He cautioned the USA to stop raising the red flag on political matters in Nigeria, also advising the foreign country to show a good example to the world by resolving “unsavoury political disturbances” in its own space. “APC has always been a law-abiding party and we follow due process. We have listened to them, but they should put more of those efforts in heir own country. Let them make their own political situation stable and set good examples.

The world looks up to them.” PDP backs US overstatement But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stood stoutly in defence of the USA over the statement by the American government. A statement from the NationalPublicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday, said: “The statement by the USA is welcomed and it should be advice (sic) to all parties, particularly those who are intending to use fake police.

“What they usually do is to set up fake policeman as they did in Kogi State, Osun State and Kano State. They came and unleashed mayhem. But the people of Edo State are prepared to resist fake policemen.”

