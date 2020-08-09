Allow ‘excellent’ Nigerians to rule the country —Bishop Onuoha

Former Connexional secretary for Evangelism and Discipleship, Methodist Church Nigeria and President, Vision Africa, Most Revered Sunday Onuoha, has said that Nigerians should look for excellent personalities in the country that can deliver in terms of leading the country aright.

The cleric made this charge at the Immanuel College of Theology and Christian Education, Samonda, Ibadan, Oyo State, adding that, “The system of governance based on one’s state of origin has been described as outdated and archaic.”

He cited the case of Bill Clinton who was governor of Arkansas, who later became the president of the United States and moved to Washington DC. Clinton was to later move to New York when the wife, Hillary, became the senator of New York.

He also noted that state governments should be given the opportunity to develop at their pace rather than depending on the Federal Government for monthly allocation.

According to him, “If we don’t restructure, restructure will soon restructure us. It is a matter of time,” he noted.

Onuoha, during his sermon entitled ‘A good name’ at the graduation ceremony of 71 Bachelor of Theology degree students, enjoined them to remember who they are and build on the name they have from Jesus their source.

Earlier in his address, the Dean of the College, Very Reverend (Dr) Williams Egbetakin, had urged the graduands to stand firm in faith like the forefathers of the college.

He admonished them to uphold excellent lifestyles of justice, peace, integrity, prayer and high moral standards.

