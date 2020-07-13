Edo guber poll, a referendum for good governance, development ― PDP

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the September 19 gubernatorial election is a referendum for the people of Edo state to promote good governance and development of the state as against a repressive leadership being plotted to be foisted on the state.

The party in a statement made available to pressmen said this disposition among the Edo state electorates informed the gale of defection that has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state leading to make the APC candidate a lone-ranger in no distant time marking the end of his aspiration to be governor in Edo state.

The statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP said the referendum will determine march for freedom from the stranglehold of the repressive, heartless, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt APC.

According to the statement: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to its fold, ahead of the Edo governorship election, as an end-of-the-road signpost for the APC and its embattled candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The party, therefore, charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies to note that the people of Edo state have made up their mind to re-elect Governor Obaseki.

PDP said election umpire and security agencies must ensure that all the processes are free, fair and credible for an acceptable outcome to all sides in the election on September 19.

According to the party “The PDP also acknowledged the solidarity of thousands of members of other political parties, who have also adopted and expressed support for our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as their preferred choice for the election.

“Our party has been receiving daily reports of massive surge for PDP membership cards in our state, local government and ward offices, following the soaring popularity of Governor Obaseki and the PDP across the state.

“This is in addition to the expressed support of various volunteer groups, as well as professional bodies, community associations, trade unions, youth groups and other critical players across the voting population of the state.

“The PDP notes that with the gale of defection and mass flow of support from the people of Edo State, the APC candidate would soon look back and find himself standing alone.

“Following the surge, the PDP has directed all our ward offices across the state to expand their registration capacity to ensure adequate accommodation for all Edo people in their irrevocable quest to realize their aspiration on the platform of the PDP.

“Our party notes that the Edo people are already aware that unlike the suppressive and corrupt APC, the PDP is the only true platform where their voices, wishes and aspirations as individuals and as a people, are completely guaranteed at all levels and all without the oppressive control of corrupt god-fathers.

“Furthermore, our party is already aware of the worsened crisis, disagreements and trepidation in the APC over their imminent crushing defeat by the Edo people.