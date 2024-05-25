The founder of Jehovah Eyes Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has endorsed Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Governorship Candidate of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He describes Okpebholo as Godsent to transform the state into Lagos and deliver its good people from the bondage of bad governance.

Prophet Godwin Ikuru declared his support for the APC standard bearer on Saturday in Ikeja, Lagos, while speaking with newsmen, insisting that nobody can deliver the dividends of democracy better than Okpebholo.

He asserted that Okpebholo would put things right if elected as the next governor of the state in the coming poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the governorship election will be held in Edo State on September 21, 2024.

According to the prophet, Okpebholo is Godsent to deliver the people of Edo State from the bondage of bad governance, which he said had stagnated the growth and development of the state.

He emphasized that if given the opportunity and elected into office in September, Okpebholo would bring about significant change. He lamented that no remarkable achievements had been made by any previous administration.

“Okpebholo is the chosen one to deliver the people of Edo State from the bondage of non-achievement and backwardness.

If you take a good look at Edo State, you will see that no remarkable achievement has been made by any administration. Okpebholo is the one who will put things right,” Ikuru said.

He, therefore, called on all the youths, traditional rulers, and all the people who want the best for the state to support the APC standard bearer to enable him to transform Edo “to be like Lagos State.”

“I call on all the youths, traditional rulers, and all the people who want the best for Edo State to support him so that he can transform the state to be like Lagos State,” Ikuru urged.