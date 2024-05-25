Oyo State, on Monday, in conjunction with 20 other states, will commence a 5-day human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination of girls aged 8 to 14 years as a proactive measure against cervical cancer, the second-commonest cancer in women in Nigeria.

Speaking at a market rally in Ayeye, Mrs Anifat Saadiq, health educator for Ibadan North West Local Government, stated that the vaccine will be made available in schools and primary healthcare centres across the state.

The motorcade rally, which went from Ayeye Market to Dugbe, had volunteers distributing handbills and speaking to people.

Women Advocates for Vaccine Access, Direct Consorting & Logistics, and the International Vaccine Access Centre worked together to organise it. The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency provided support for it.

According to her, the HPV vaccines work by stimulating the body’s immune system to produce antibodies that can protect against HPV infection, the major cause of cervical cancer in women, including other HPV-related cancers.

Mrs. Saadiq advised moms to ensure their daughters, between the ages of 8 and 14, are given the vaccine, saying it is safe, free, and effective.

“We have visited other markets in the state to raise awareness about the HPV vaccine before this market awareness campaign. We have visited both public and private schools to discuss the vaccine with the students. Approximately three weeks ago, this began.

“The goal of launching the HPV awareness campaign in the market is to make sure that they do not fall behind and can assist their daughters in receiving the vaccination. Another goal is to educate girls not in school about the vaccine.

“It is to raise awareness of the HPV vaccination, its benefits, and to rectify any misinformation people may have had about it, meetings with parent-teacher associations, school owners, the state primary health care board, education inspection boards, and other relevant parties have been held previously.

Earlier, Miss Oluwanifemi Ayantunji, IVAC’s youth individual representative, speaking at the rally, declared that the rally on HPV was to increase awareness of HPV vaccines as protective against cervical cancer and to let parents, carers, and even adolescents know that the vaccine is free and that they should avail themselves of its benefits.

