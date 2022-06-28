Edo Govt frees 114 inmates in three months

Edo State Chairman, Subcommittee on Decongestion of Correctional Centres, Justice Efe Ikpomwonba, on Tuesday said that the committee had set free 114 inmates in Oko Correctional Centre and Benin Correctional, through amnesty between April and June this year.

Ikpomwonba, who made the disclosure vide a press statement in Benin added that the gesture was aimed at decongesting the prison facilities in the state.

“On April 22, the Oko Correctional facility had a total of 55 inmates with bailable offences and that at the end of April, 21 of them were released.

“Also in May 22, the facility had 64 inmates with bailable offences and at the end of May, 28 inmates were released while in June 2022, the facility had a number of 91 inmates with bailable offences as at 17, June, 15 of them have been released”, she stated.

Justice Ikpomwonba, who added that the Benin Correctional Centre was not also left out in the decongestion exercise, disclosed that “In April, the Benin facility had 66 inmates with bailable offences and 25 of them were released. In May, the facility had 82 inmates with bailable offences and 20 of them were released.

“Also in June, the facility was100 inmates with bailable offences and that as at on the June 17, five of them were released”, she added.

While giving the summary, Ikpomwonba said 64 of the inmates were released from the Oko Correctional Centre while 50 others were released from the Benin Correctional Centre making all the inmates that were released to be 114 within the month of April to June, 2022.

