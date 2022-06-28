Stop all killings, let there be peace in Biafraland, Nnamdi Kanu declares

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has again warned those fomenting trouble in the South-East region of Nigeria to stop.

Kanu gave the admonition on Tuesday in a viral video shortly after his court outing in Abuja.

While vowing to continue the Biafra struggle until victory would be achieved, Kanu said he would not tolerate the growing insecurity in Biafraland.

Asked whether he had any regrets about being in detention over Biafra, the IPOB leader beamed a smile and quipped, “No, no. Not at all. Why should I be? It’s a struggle we expect to have.

“But I want our people to be calm. I want Biafraland to be calm and peaceful; calm and very peaceful. We’re fighting to defend our people, not to kill them. That’s why I’m here. I will continue to do so until we get victory.”

Nigerian Tribune reports that Kanu on Tuesday lost a fresh bail application filed before the Federal High court, Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.





Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.