Edo govt dissolves AAU Governing Council, appoints Osadolor as VC

The Edo State Government has dissolved the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and appointed Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment and dissolution take immediate effect.

Ogie said that Prof. Osadolor, a Fulbright Scholar is to immediately take over the administration of the institution towards revamping and repositioning it to become a forward-looking, innovative and technology-driven institution of higher learning.”

Academic activities have been grounded to a halt at the state-owned tertiary institution as a result of an ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over-improved working conditions.

The statement read: “In accordance with the Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Provisions Law 2021, the Edo State Government hereby announces the dissolution of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and appointment of Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.”

Ogie said that the governor had to intervene in the ongoing impasse at the institution in the interest of the school, students and the generality of Edo people.

The scribe added that for some time now, the institution has been brought to its knees by mismanagement and maladministration forcing the students to remain at home, with the attendant adverse effect on their academic pursuits.

He said that the situation has grounded activities in the university community, with the institution derailing from the vision of its founders.

Osadolor, a professor of History at the University of Benin and the elder brother of Mr Kingsley Osadolor, a former deputy Managing Director of The Guardian newspapers trained at the University of Hamburg, Germany and University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

“He brings to bear at the institution nearly 4 decades career as an academic and university administrator, which has taken him through Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, USA; Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland; San Diego State University, San Diego, California, USA; University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria; University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria and Igbinedion University, Okada, Nigeria, among others.”

Osadolor is also a Visiting Research Fellow in African History at the University of Hamburg, Germany and an academic consultant to the Art History Museum, in Vienna, Austria.

