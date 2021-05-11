Police uncover shallow graves in Benue, exhume six bodies

Two of the eight suspected kidnappers of Benue State origin arrested in Osun State last Friday for kidnapping have led police in Benue State to shallow graves where six dead bodies were buried.

The remains discovered in graves were that of three males and three females including the kidnapped victim, Catherine Akishi. Others are the suspects’ wives and three other kidnapping victims.

The suspects who led a team of police to the site in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state are 23-year-old Aondoaseer Terseer (Bob Tsetse) and Orkashima David (Cash money).

The suspects were said to have confessed that they killed their respective wives in January and April this year and buried them in the graves.

Terseer said his wife died after a wood he threw at her pieced her neck mistakenly during a misunderstanding between them.

David said his wife’s death was instigated by his father after he alleged that his wife was trying to set ablaze his house by calling security agents.

According to him, he killed her and buried her in a shallow grave with the help of two other gang members.

The suspects further named other members of the kidnapping syndicate to include Umangu Ihuman (alias Aka), Agwe (alias Banga), Aondover Ihom (alias D’ver), Luper and Yaryon (alias Snake).

When contacted, the Benue State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, said that she was still expecting details of the operation.

“Yes, I can confirm the report but I am still waiting for details,” Anene said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.