Edo election: PDP vows to defeat APC’s Federal might with people’s might

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council on the Edo State governorship election has declared that it will trust the people’s might to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September governorship election in Edo State.

The council made the declaration in Port Harcourt, Thursday while briefing the press saying it would rely heavily on the experience of Governor Nyesom Wike and other PDP politicians who took on and defeated the APC “federal might” during the 2019 governorship election in Rivers.

Chairman of the Media Committee of the council, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, while answering a question on how the PDP plans to counter the APC’s resort to federal might in trying to win the election said; “APC might be trusting on federal might but we are trusting on the people’s might”.

He expressed confidence that with the number of people who are crossing over to the PDP with the determination to work against the plans of the APC and former Adams Oshiomhole the PDP would certainly carry the day in that election.

He added that the council would not make public its strategy against any attempt at the militarisation of the election but stated that with the experience of the Governor Nyesom Chairman, of the PDP campaign council he was sure the APC would win the election.

Dokpesi said: “We won’t be discussing our strategy in the public but we are drawing from the experience of the people like Wike who experienced it first hand here in Rivers State”.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDPNCEG) expressed shock by the sudden demand by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek the transfer of our matter with suit No: FHC/B/C569/2020 PDP V. INEC & 2 Ords from the Benin jurisdiction to Abuja.

It stated that the request by the APC violates the circular of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated August 6, 2018, and June 24, 2020, which cautioned against entertaining matters of the cause of action arose from outside judicial divisions.

“On this particular matter, our party could have sued in Abuja jurisdiction but for the policy direction of the Chief Judge of hearing matters only within jurisdictions.

“The petition of the APC, therefore, contradicts the policy directive of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and we, therefore, expect the court to ignore same. Moreso, as the matter, has not been heard in Benin jurisdiction.

The PDP has nothing to fear as we are confident in the judiciary to do justice”, Dokpesi stated

