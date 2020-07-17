FG donates 29,800 bags of fertilizer, others to banditry victims in Zamfara

The Federal Government has donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, handed over the fertilizers, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries, to Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara State, at Zakat and Endowment Board premises, Gusau, Zamfara State.

“Already 4,500 bags have been distributed to the beneficiaries in Kaura Namoda and Gumi Local Government Areas. The balance of 25,300 bags will be distributed to the affected farmers in Anka, Talata Mafara, Maru, Bugudu, Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas in the next few days,” she disclosed.

The Minister also donated over 102.5 trailer loads of assorted grains including maize, millet and sorghum approved as FG palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the government’s restrictions of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister equally flagged off the payment of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to 130,764 indigenes of Zamfara State from six Local Government Areas, who have been captured in the National Social Register and the payment of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) loans to small business holders in the State.

According to Farouq, CCT is one of the components of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), established in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari. It was aimed at lifting the poor out of poverty through the payment of N5,000 cash monthly to those considered as the poorest in the society.

She urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the loan to improve their businesses.

The Minister on behalf of the Federal Government condoled with the Government and people of Zamfara State on the loss of lives and properties in the state as a result of armed banditry.

She appealed to the people to cooperate and support the state and the Federal government to bring the barbaric act to an end.

Farouq assured the state that the Federal Government under the leadership of Mr President is doing all that could be done to rid Zamfara and other States of the menace of banditry so that people would get back to their normal lives as soon as possible.

Responding, Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara State, showered encomium on President Muhammadu Buhari for extending the Federal Government palliatives and other humanitarian interventions to the State and for promoting lasting peace particularly in Northern Nigeria.

He said the issue of governance, peace and security in Nigeria is not only for Mr President, Security Agencies, Governors or those in governance but for all Nigerians.

“Mr President is doing everything possible to reduce the hardship of Nigerians because it is the first of its kind for the President to initiate the provision of palliatives to the less privileged and vulnerable people in the country,” the Governor added.

He also applauded the Minister and Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mohammed Mohammed, for the continued support given to the state whenever the state is in need.

