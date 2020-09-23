Edo 2020: Buni, Ize-Iyamu in closed-door meeting in Abuja

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last weekend election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu met behind closed door on Wednesday with Yobe State governor and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

Also at the meeting which was held at the latter residence was Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Details of the meeting were sketchy as at press time.

The interim national leadership of the party had on Tuesday issued a statement, congratulating the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki who won the election and consequently earned a fresh mandate of four years.

The party in the statement appealed to its candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu to emulate President Muhammadu Buhari who had earlier congratulated Governor Obaseki.

Governor Buni in the statement he personally signed urged all chieftains across party divide to” put an end to the era when electoral contest become warfare. We urge our candidate and all our members to join us in congratulating Mr Godwin Obaseki and the PDP, being the declared winner of the election.”

