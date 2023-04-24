Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is partnering and working with key private sector operators to ensure speedy growth and development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge during a courtesy call by members of Ecobank Nigeria management team, led by the Managing Director, Bolaji Lawal.

“Today has been set aside for some players in the organised private sector, specifically, the financial sector. Partnering and working in tandem with these players is key for the growth and development of our dear state and its economy.

“We received the Executive Management of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, led by the Managing Director, Bolaji Lawal and members of his team as they paid us a courtesy visit,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd is an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading private pan-African banking group. Ecobank Nigeria offers a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to its consumer, commercial, corporate and investment banking clients at over 200 branches and 50,000 Xpress Point agency locations in Nigeria.

The Ecobank Group was established in 1985 to drive financial integration and socio-economic development in Africa. With a presence in 35 sub-Saharan African countries as well as in France, the UK, UAE and China, the bank has unrivalled expertise and experience across Africa.

The Ecobank pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment across Africa and beyond.

