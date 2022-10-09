Echoing unity, love loud across Nigeria

The National Troupe of Nigeria’s Independence production, ‘Echoes of the Drums’, preaches unity, love and hope for a troubled nation.

IF there was ever a time Nigeria needed unity, that time is now. There is mistrust among the component units, and the upcoming 2023 general elections have further widened the schism. Social media is not a pleasant place to be now, with vile attacks on each other by supporters of various politicians further fuelling the disunity. People attack each other based on religion and ethnicity, which is inappropriate.

There are bigger federations than Nigeria, yet they handle their differences better. They have, over time, found a way for their federalism to work and have put their diversity to better use than Nigeria, where unity is elusive. Against this background, ‘Echoes of the Drums’, staged by the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) days before the country’s 62nd Independence anniversary, was auspicious.

Written by broadcast journalist and dramatist Ola Awakan and directed by Mike Anyanwu, the play fulfilled one of the NTN’s objectives: staging productions that are geared towards national aspirations. Celebrating love, brotherliness, unity, cohabitation and hope, ‘Echoes of the Drums’ presented at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, was a competent production for the present time.

The presence of heads of parastatals under the tourism and culture ministry, including the Director General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation, OlubunmiAmao, National Film and Video Censors Board, Dayo Thomas and Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Professor Abba Isa Tijani and others further underscored the production’s unity and love message.

A’ total theatre’ production, ‘Echoes of the Drums’ is an exciting mix of drumming, singing, dancing and chanting set in Ilu Ayan, the clan of drummers. Abayan, the clan head, is blessed with triplets, but his wife dies shortly after. He is then left alone to care for the boys, Awogbola, Onlude and Ayanlade. He tries to raise them as hardworking, upright men who follow in his footsteps.

Abayan teaches his children the invocative and therapeutic potency of drumming and music. They also grow up as excellent drummers, having learnt all the rudiments of traditional drumming and the secrets of the sacred drums. Having learnt all they could from their father, the triplets resolve to explore the world and learn more about nature, the drums, and the drumming cultures of other lands. They proceed on an adventure and, expectedly, encounter denizens of the forest- gnomes and spirits, among others.

They overcome the challenges until distrust and disagreements lead to conflicts. The trio decide to go their separate ways, saying that fortune will favour the brave and that if the ancestors decree it, they will meet again. Each encounters different obstacles but overcomes them until the final hurdle when the forest spirits gang up against them. The intervention of Sango, the dance and music-loving god, saves them. They then realise that they could have fared better and accomplished more if they had remained united.

The triplets encounter different cultures and beings on their quest but have so much belief in the drums, noting that “echoes of the drums will always unite us.” That turned out to be true in the play that opened with stirring chants praising the drum and its variants. “Anigilaje, okuewure to n fohun bi eniyan,” the chanter noted in praise of the drums. The play, originally written in 2005, also stylishly highlights the therapeutic properties of drums and drumming, showcasing Africa’s rich drum history.

Like the triplets realised that they were well off together after the attack from the forest spirits, promoters of separation ahead of next year’s general elections should know we are stronger together. True, there are systemic issues with our current form of federalism. We could do with a better set of leaders; we are still better off together. Proponents of separation should be discouraged, while we should tell the elite political class that we shall no longer be pawns in their quest for power.

The play, NTN’s second production under the stewardship of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, affirms the Artistic Director’s seriousness about restoring the glory of the Troupe, which was comatose before he came. Having served an enjoyable Independence meal, theatre lovers eagerly await its yuletide production.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE