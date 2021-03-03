Ebola outbreak: Reinforce surveillance at major entry points, Reps task FG

The House of Representatives on Wednesday tasked Federal Government with the need to enhance surveillance at points of entry with a view to respond to any suspected outbreak of Ebola coming from the neighbouring countries, especially Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem, who raised the alarm over the February 7, 2021 report from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the resurfacing of a new case of the Ebola virus, months after the outbreak was declared over in the region.

In his lead debate, Hon. Idem who called for proactive measures in the bid to avert national health crisis, recalled that Ebola Virus Disease (commonly known as ‘Ebola’) was reported and confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the 25th March 2014 in West African Countries as a small part of the epidemic which originated in Guinea and represents the first outbreak of the disease globally.

According to him, “the suspected cases were soon reported in the neighbouring countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone respectively.

“The House is aware also that the index case in Nigeria was a Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, who flew from Liberia to Nigeria’s most populous city of Lagos on 20th July 2014.

“He was reported to be violently ill upon arriving at the airport and died five days later. In response, the Nigerian government observed all of Sawyer’s contacts for signs of infection and increased surveillance at all entry points to the country.

“The House notes that on the 9th of October 2014, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) acknowledged Nigeria’s positive role in controlling the effort to contain the Ebola outbreak and praised the staff of the Ebola Emergency Centre who coordinated the management of cases, containment of outbreaks and treatment protocols in Nigeria.

“The House further notes that the World Health Organisation declared the feat ‘a piece of world-class epidemiological detective work and spectacular success story’ and Nigeria was officially declared Ebola-free on 20th October 2014 after no new active cases were reported in the follow-up contacts.

“The House is saddened that unfortunately, on February 7, 2021, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had again announced a resurface of a new case of the Ebola virus, months after the outbreak was declared over in the Region

“In the same vein, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, Guinea’s ministry of health also declared an Ebola outbreak, following the mysterious death of three persons.

“It is on record that in the last one year, we have experienced two waves of infections and recorded a lot of fatalities. Today, Nigeria Health institutions have been stretched beyond their capacity in the past one year and cannot afford to witness another outbreak of a dreaded virus,”

To this end, the House mandated the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance surveillance at points of entry to respond to any suspected outbreak of Ebola coming from the neighbouring countries, especially Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The lawmakers also tasked the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Information to create awareness of the deadly virus.

In the same vein, the House mandated Federal Ministry of Health to work with the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) and World Health Organisation on strategies to bring the Ebola outbreak under control and provide regular updates on preparedness, containment and response measures.

In the bid to ensure compliance, the House mandated the House Committee on Health to ensure compliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Reinforce surveillance at major Reinforce surveillance at major

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Reinforce surveillance at major Reinforce surveillance at major

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE