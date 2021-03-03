I won’t shield corrupt officials of the Judiciary, says Lagos CJ

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has vowed that his administration would not shield corrupt officials of the Judiciary.

Alogba, who spoke during a courtesy call on him by the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria recently, noted that there is no room for corrupt practices in the state judiciary under his leadership.

The CJ emphasized that his administration was committed to effective and efficient justice delivery.

Justice Alogba implored legal officers in the Judiciary to be disciplined and also assured them of the support required in discharging their duties.

He added that as part of his commitment to the promotion of transparency and discouragement of unethical conducts, members of staff have been instructed to either write to the Chief Judge directly or through the Chief Registrar about their needs.

Justice Alogba also emphasised that the Lagos State Judiciary does not discriminate with respect to religion as long as it conforms with the rule of law, just as he advised the association to be professional and understanding in all their engagements.

The association’s chairman Mr Misbau Ajibola Kaka expressed appreciation to the CJ for receiving them despite his busy schedule. He also commiserated with him over the EndSARS crisis that led to the burning and vandalisation of Judiciary assets.

He appealed to the Chief Judge to ensure that matters filed in court are urgently assigned and when the court will not be sitting, the affected parties should be communicated promptly.

