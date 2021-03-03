Akeredolu sacks, appoints political appointees

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, sacked some political appointees with immediate effect, with the governor approving the appointment of some appointees.

The affected dissolved appointees include Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants, while the governor appreciated them for their selfless service and dedication to the service of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Richard Olabode Olatunde, who disclosed that Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Bola Alabi, as the new Chief of Protocol, Mrs Olufunke Bisi Aruna has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of Protocol.

The statement read that “the governor also approved that Mr Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members should continue to superintend over the affairs of the OSRC Media Group as Chairman and members of the committee.

“Mr Bayo Olafusi has equally been nominated as a member of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission. His name is being forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

Other appointments approved by Akeredolu include; Prince Olusegun Omojuwa – Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr Doyin Odebowale – Senior Special Assistant ( Special Duties and Strategy, ​Pastor Akin Olotu – Senior Special Assistant (Agriculture) AMD Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo – Senior Special Assistant (Security)

Others include; ​Dapo Aruwajoye – Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Communications), Ojo Oyewamide – Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Leke Akeredolu – Special Assistant (Media Relations) and Mary Agidi – Special Assistant (Media)

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly has given governor Akeredolu the nod to appoint 13 Special Advisers for his second term in office.

This followed a letter of request to that effect written by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

Members of the House at a parliamentary meeting, on Tuesday, observed that the request was in line with the constitutional rights of the governor, adding that it would accelerate the machinery of government with a view to engendering prompt delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Akeredolu was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

