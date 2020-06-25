E-lessons or not, teachers must start afresh post-COVID-19, says NUT

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State chapter, Mr Adedoyin Adesina, says that regardless of various virtual lessons being organised for students in primary and secondary schools in the country during this period of school closure occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, teachers will have to start their lessons from where they stopped at the time schools were shut and students were asked to stay at home indefinitely.

Both the federal and some state governments are engaging primary and secondary school students in virtual lessons using different digital platforms, including radio and television, during this school lockdown nationwide.

But the NUT boss said it is not that such e-lessons are not helpful, but they can never effectively substitute for physical classroom teaching, especially in Nigeria where people are experiencing serious technology and other social-economic challenges.

Adedoyin during an exclusive interview with Tribune Education said that online teaching is just to keep the memory of students active pending when schools reopen.

According to him, apart from the fact that many students, especially from indigent and non-educated parents and as well as those in remote communities, are not participating in the online lessons, the e-lesson arrangement does not capture all the subjects and topics in the curriculum meant for this period.

He noted that some subjects and topics are left untouched in the online classes and teachers would need to treat them and also re-teach those being treated now when students are back in class.

“If we don’t do that, there will be problem,” he warned.

