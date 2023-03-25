Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

The Department of State Service (DSS), on Saturday, again raised the alarm over the alleged plans to violently disrupt peace in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunnaya.

According to the statement, ” the Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from the desperate act”.

It would be recalled that the Service had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws.

According to it, ” It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without doubt, is the beauty of democracy.

“It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.”

It however explained that “be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy”.

The Service warned that “those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

According to it, “those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.”

The Service, while assuring it would continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well, said: “This is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses”.

