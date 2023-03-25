Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

Authorities of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday unveiled plans for the distribution of multi-million naira food items to 7,750 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps and host communities in Borno, Yobe and Kano in the spirit of Ramadan.

The food items donated by KSrelief consist of 7,750 bags (25kg) of rice; 7,750 bags (25kg) of beans; 7,750 packaged (4kg) of masa vita flour; 7,750 gallons (2 litres) of vegetable oil; 7,750 packaged (1kg) of salt; 7,750 packaged (2kg) tomato paste and 7,750 packaged (0.8kg) seasoning.

The food distribution will be based on a standard food basket where each beneficiary household will receive a bag of rice (25kg), bag of beans (25kg), masa vita flour (4kg), vegetable oil (2litres), salt (1kg), tomato paste (2kg) and seasoning (0.8kg).

In preparation for the food distribution, NEMA has conducted detailed profiling of the target beneficiaries at the identified camps and host communities.

According to the statement issued by NEMA’s Head of Press Unit, Mr. Manzo Ezekiel, the target beneficiaries include 5,300 people from Borno State; 2,250 people from Yobe State and 200 beneficiaries from Kano state, respectively.

“The relief food donation by KSrelief, a humanitarian aid Agency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a continuation of assistance to persons affected by insurgency and disasters in Nigeria.

“The Saudi agency has previously donated similar food items that were distributed to victims of insurgency in Borno and Yobe States as well as persons affected by armed banditry in Zamfara State.

“Recall that between 2018 and 2019, KSrelief donated a total of 140,468 baskets of food items that were distributed to the IDPs affected by insurgency in Borno and Yobe States.

“Furthermore, in 2021 the Saudi agency donated another set of 16,688 relief food baskets that were distributed again in Borno, Yobe and Zamfara.

“Last year, KS relief also provided another set of 16,000 food items that were distributed and concluded early this January. Therefore, it will be fourth time that KSrelief relief food donation will be distributed through NEMA,” he noted.

