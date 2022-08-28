Dry bones shall live (IV)

The resurrection power of Jesus Christ shall revive whatever represents dry bones in or around you. New life and vitality shall spring forth, and you shall surely rejoice. However, you have a part to play.

What is your part in the quest to revive dry bones? In what ways are you supposed to cooperate with God? From Ezekiel chapter 37, we can glean a few answers. Those who shall experience this revival must prophesy. They must not keep quiet. They must act. The Lord asked Ezekiel to prophesy. This is because there is power in the spoken word. Proverbs 18: 21 says,

Proverbs 18:21 Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.

Also, Mark 11: 23 says,

Mark 11:23 For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.

Thus, the revival of the dry bones that we see around us is tied to the words of faith in our mouths. Our Lord knows our weaknesses; so He has made vital things simple for us. To create (or to recreate) He has put the word of life in our mouths – all we need do is to prophesy. There is power in what you say. With your words, you can accept or reject your condition. With your words, you can create what you desire or destroy what you don’t like. This may sound outrageous, but it is very biblical. Isaiah 55:11 says,

Isaiah 55:11 So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.

Hence, the Christian who identifies an unacceptable situation should simply find the unfailing word of God that addresses that situation, and apply the word of God to the matter on ground. The captive who does not want to die in bondage should get the word of the Lord, and he should speak it. All that is required is the word of the Lord; because the word of God has power to achieve creative results. He sent such a word to Pharaoh in the time of old – Pharaoh, let my people go – and that word did wonders in Egypt. The word did not return unto God void; it accomplished the purpose for which God sent it.

Dear Christian, develop confidence in the word of God, and prophesy unto the dry bones that you see around you according to the word of God. Go into the new week with confidence in the Lord; the dry bones that you see today shall live, and you shall surely return with joy to give thanks to the Lord. Amen.

Concluded

