Drama over multi-campus as Oyo Assembly passes LAUTECH bill

Bill to affirm the sole management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, by the Oyo State government, was passed by the Oyo State Assembly on Monday.

There was however a robust session on the multi-campus provision of the bill during consideration of the report on the bill presented by the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

Members particularly raised eyebrows on why some clauses were either inserted or expunged in the committee report, leading Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin to rule that the bill be subjected to a clause by clause consideration by the entire assembly at the day’s plenary.

While the principal bill provides for the establishment of campuses/colleges/faculties in other towns and cities in the state, members had wondered why three was the inclusion of the clause, “as it may be deemed necessary” in the committee report presented.

While lawmakers like the deputy speaker, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi and Honourable Dele Adeola of Iseyin/Itesiwaju constituency argued that the inclusion of such clause made the creation of multi-campus discretionary, Honourables Sanjo Adedoyin of Ogbomoso South and Wumi Oladeji of Ogbomoso North held that the clause was not ambiguous and should be retained.

With the session toeing the line of for and against multi-campus, the speaker cautioned members against arguing based on their political or geographical zone leaning.

He consequently subjected the need to expunge the clause, “as it may be deemed necessary” to voice vote with those in support of the removal sounding highest.

Ruling in favour of multi-campus for LAUTECH, Ogundoyin gave instances of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, which also had other campuses yet the standard of the institution was not diminished, as feared for LAUTECH in some quarters.

Among others, the law stipulates that the institution has power to hold and dispose of movable and immovable property as well as offer academic, professional, diploma, first degree, postgraduate degree programmes.

In addition, the law mandates LAUTECH to offer academic and professional programmes that revolve around planning, adaptive, technical maintenance, engineering, scientific, agricultural, medical and allied professional disciplines.

Down from five years, the bill was amended to mandate the visitor to the university to visit the institution at least once in four years.