Rein in bandits now, PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately rein in bandits as it noted that the nation can no longer cope with the daily marauding, kidnapping and wanton killings by the outlaws.

Making this declaration in a statement issued in Abuja by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, the main opposition party invited Nigerians to note how “the APC has become deflated and dumbstruck since its connections to the escalation of acts of terrorism and banditry, including the gruesome killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians for ransom in the last five years, were exposed.”

The PDP maintained that the ruling party has further betrayed its complicity by always evading demands by Nigerians to explain the whereabouts of the bandits “it imported as political mercenaries to unleash violence and help it muscle the 2019 general election.”

The statement noted that the APC had always dodged demands by the PDP and other patriotic Nigerians asking it to come clean on reports in the public space that many of the bandits ravaging parts of our nation, killing and kidnapping innocent Nigerians are APC political mercenaries which it failed to settle after the 2019 elections.

The PDP added: “Moreover, the APC had further betrayed its links through its manifest show of sympathy to terrorists and bandits, failure to promptly and forcefully condemn their activities as well as its attack on anybody, who condemns acts of terrorism or demand for the release of abductees.

“Our party holds that now that President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted his administration’s failure to rout the bandits, the onus lies on the APC, as a party, to help Mr President by immediately reining in their bandits and ending their affliction on our nation.

“Is it not a national shame that whereas the Chadian President, Idris Deby personally led his troops to rout out insurgents and even freed Nigerian territories and soldiers held captive by terrorists in the northern part of Borno State, our president, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, has receded to the comfort of the Presidential Villa, from where he is leading from the rear and blaming his service chiefs?

“If President Buhari does not see that it is time for him to let go and allow more competent hands to take charge of the security of our nation, the least expected of the APC is for it to appeal to Buhari to heed the calls of patriotic Nigerians.

“In any case, it is imperative to reiterate that the APC cannot exonerate itself from this badge of shame and infamy by attempting to single out President Buhari for blame for their collective failures.”

