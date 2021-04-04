Don’t blame National Assembly over Buhari’s lopsided appointments ― Senator Akinyelure

The lawmaker representing Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dr. Ayo Akinyelure, on Sunday, said the National Assembly should not be blamed for the lopsidedness in President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments.

Akinyelure who stated this during a media chat with journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital, said National Assembly members should be absolved from the blatant disregard of Buhari to the federal character principles in appointments into key positions in the country.

The lawmaker who frowned over the concentration of the appointments allotted to the few ethnic hands in the country said this might be responsible for the disunity and division that exist amongst the diverse ethno-religious communities in the country.

He explained that the lawmakers only look at appointments sent to the House and if those sent to the floor of the House are qualified and sound to hold such offices, the lawmakers have no option other than to clear them.

According to him, “this is a glaring fact to all Nigerians, the APC and the man in charge, many of their policy had failed to comply with the federal character principle of engagement.

“But when appointments are sent to National Assembly, we only look at the qualifications of those sent to the National Assembly if they are qualified and fit to hold such political office.

“This is because we cannot usurp the power of the executive because there are certain powers conferred on the president by the constitution and the president can hide under this power.

“So if these people are qualified for the positions, the National Assembly cannot but clear them. It is clear to all Nigerians that these federal appointments are not evenly distributed in line with the principle of federal character.”

He however advised that appointments into key positions should be evenly spread and devoid of religious, ethnic and regional considerations, saying this will help to foster national unity.

“Appointments into key positions must be on merit besides regional consideration to give every section of the country a sense of belonging.”

Speaking on bringing dividends of democracy to his people, Akinyelure said he had facilitated and distributed over 200 employment letters to graduates from the six local government areas in his senatorial district.

According to him, he had influenced the record employment of 496 graduates in the Senatorial district between 2011 and 2015 during his first coming to the hallowed chamber.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public promised to continue to secure permanent employment opportunities for teeming unemployed graduates in his district just as he disclosed that over 400 unemployed constituents had been empowered through enterprise development since June 2019 when he returned to the Senate.

He said “I have provided palliative and empowerment materials worth millions of naira to artisans and less privileged in Akure South, Ifedore, Ondo East, Akure North, Idanre and Ondo West local government areas.

“I have also purchased a grader to grade rural roads in the district free of charge, while over 100km of roads linking farms and rural communities have been graded under my constituency’s projects.”

He advised the people of the state to shun voting out their National Assembly members unnecessarily to enable them to play the national politics properly and bring dividends of democracy to the people of the region.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.