Nigeria records 82 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,195

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,195.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 4th of April 2021, 82 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 163,195 cases have been confirmed, 151,998 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 82 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Yobe (15), Abia (11), Rivers (10), Imo (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Katsina (2), and Osun (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,790 361 56,990 439 FCT 19,669 1,433 18,072 164 Plateau 9,028 22 8,949 57 Kaduna 8,960 58 8,837 65 Rivers 6,942 19 6,823 100 Oyo 6,838 475 6,240 123 Edo 4,884 10 4,689 185 Ogun 4,620 22 4,549 49 Kano 3,913 26 3,777 110 Ondo 3,197 1,054 2,080 63 Kwara 3,083 214 2,814 55 Delta 2,606 791 1,744 71 Osun 2,538 29 2,457 52 Nasarawa 2,351 1,965 373 13 Enugu 2,255 253 1,973 29 Katsina 2,097 14 2,049 34 Gombe 2,033 5 1,984 44 Ebonyi 2,007 24 1,951 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,780 163 1,603 14 Abia 1,676 10 1,645 21 Imo 1,655 26 1,592 37 Bauchi 1,531 13 1,501 17 Borno 1,336 98 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 1,051 745 274 32 Niger 930 496 417 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Ekiti 867 19 837 11 Bayelsa 861 16 819 26 Sokoto 774 1 745 28 Jigawa 524 23 485 16 Kebbi 450 42 392 16 Cross River 377 11 348 18 Yobe 328 35 284 9 Zamfara 232 3 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

