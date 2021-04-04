Nigeria records 82 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,195

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,195.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 4th of April 2021, 82 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 163,195 cases have been confirmed, 151,998 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 82 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Yobe (15), Abia (11), Rivers (10), Imo (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Katsina (2), and Osun (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,79036156,990439
FCT19,6691,43318,072164
Plateau9,028228,94957
Kaduna8,960588,83765
Rivers6,942196,823100
Oyo6,8384756,240123
Edo4,884104,689185
Ogun4,620224,54949
Kano3,913263,777110
Ondo3,1971,0542,08063
Kwara3,0832142,81455
Delta2,6067911,74471
Osun2,538292,45752
Nasarawa2,3511,96537313
Enugu2,2552531,97329
Katsina2,097142,04934
Gombe2,03351,98444
Ebonyi2,007241,95132
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7801631,60314
Abia1,676101,64521
Imo1,655261,59237
Bauchi1,531131,50117
Borno1,336981,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa1,05174527432
Niger93049641717
Taraba9102486422
Ekiti8671983711
Bayelsa8611681926
Sokoto774174528
Jigawa5242348516
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River3771134818
Yobe328352849
Zamfara23232218
Kogi5032

