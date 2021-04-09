Don urges Muslim schools not to compromise standard

DEAN, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Afis Oladosu, has advised proprietors of Islamic schools not to compromise standard in the quest to make money.

Professor Oladosu gave this advice at the opening of the annual conference of the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Oyo State chapter, held at the multipurpose hall of the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

He said quality service should be a top priority while school proprietors should, from time to time, acquire more knowledge that could place them above their subjects as this would put them in a vantage position to effectively control their schools.

“Do we have what it takes to run schools? We need to increase our capacity. As the headteacher, you must be better than your teachers. As the proprietor, you must be better than everybody in the school. As a proprietor, you employ a Master’s degree holder who knows you are an NCE holder. There will be crisis,” the don noted.

He also called on associations of proprietors to put in place internal quality assurance mechanisms to ensure that certain standards are met before new members are allowed in.

One of the award recipients at the event and wife of the deputy governor of Oyo State, Professor Amudalat Olaniyan, also emphasised regular updating of knowledge of school proprietors.

She implored parents to complement efforts of schools through regular payment of school fees “as quality services requires good money.”

Professor Olaniyan added that “to get quality education, parents must be ready to pay. There is nothing free even in Freetown.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who was represented by a deputy director in the ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Afeez, said private schools should report cases of parents withdrawing their children to public schools after backlog of debts.

In an acceptance speech, the new chairman of AMIS in the state Chapter, Alhaji Tohir Ahmad, called for the support of the members and promised to take the association to an enviable height.

