Akinola commiserates with Ibadan traders, pledges to support rebuilding of burnt market with N5m

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has described last weekend’s fire that destroyed a large section of the auto spare parts market at Agodi/Gate in Ibadan as devastating for the traders as well as the people of Oyo State and the entire Yoruba race.

Alhaji Akinola, who made this remark when he paid a condolence visit to the traders, said the pain of the destruction was felt by all in the South West as the market enjoys patronage from across the region and beyond.

The Special Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abdul Rasheed Abdul Azeez, who led a prayer session during the visit, beseeched Allah to bring succour to the victims and return smiles to their faces.

He said that the state government felt the gravity of the destruction as the population of the affected traders was large.

Alhaji Akinola pledged to support the reconstruction of the market with a donation of N5 million.

He advised that all access roads to the market should be made accessible at all times in order to enable safety officers to prevent or control disasters of any kind in the future.

The Muslim leader condoled with the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, over the disaster and prayed Allah to put a stop to disasters of such magnitude in the state.

Meanwhile, Aare Akinola has charged Muslims, and indeed people of all faiths, in the country to embrace the COVID-19 vaccine as a way of fighting the pandemic.

He gave the charge at his Agodi GRA residence while hosting health officials who were on ground to administer the COVID-19 vaccine on people who thronged his residence.

He said the government was doing everything to prevent the spread of the disease and therefore as responsible citizens, “it behoves all of us to ensure that we were vaccinated.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Akinola commiserates with Ibadan traders Akinola commiserates with Ibadan traders

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Akinola commiserates with Ibadan traders Akinola commiserates with Ibadan traders