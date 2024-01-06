A University Don, Prof. Joseph Omada, has urged the Federal Government to be more proactive in addressing the security challenges facing the country to ensure food sufficiency.

Omada made the call in his paper presentation as part of activities for the 4th Convocation of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

In his lecture, titled: “Providing National Food Security: The Role of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions”, Omada appealed to the federal government to hastily address the insecurity in the country to enable farmers produce enough food without the fear of being attacked.

Omada, who was the former Reactor, Kogi Polytechnic, also urged the government to assist farmers with quality seeds and innovative tools to boost farm products.

“Dry season and irrigation farming should also be encouraged and supported by the government to both small and large scale farmers.

“Good roads, water, schools and electricity should be provided for rural areas to reduce rural-urban migration,” he said.

The don, who is the Director, Research Administration, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), further stressed the need for Polytechnics to evolve the use of appropriate tools and human resources in the production, processing, and storage of food items.

“The Polytechnics should take the lead through technology, vocation, entrepreneurship, and training strategies to help Nigeria solve the national food security challenges.

“Currently, the use of modern technology in the production and distribution of agricultural products is very low in Nigeria.

“It is also necessary that the Polytechnic establishes the School of Food Science and Technology to cater for food production, processing, and storage in line with achieving the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The development of Nigeria in the Millennium era is tied to food security.

“Farmers need encouragement and support from the government, institutions and other partners in order to go back to their farms for both rainy and dry season farming, so that there will be food in abundant supply,” Omada said.

He, however, commended the federal government for its recent efforts to boost food security through the cultivation of several hectares of farmland for grains this dry season.

The professor urged politicians to develop a political will to ensure that food is available for the citizenry.

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, would on Saturday hold a combined Convocation ceremony for 10 sets of graduating students from 2014 to 2023 academic sessions.

According to the Rector of the Institution, Dr Salisu Ogbo, a total of 7,653 students are graduating with National Diploma while 4,427 students are graduating with Higher National Diploma.

