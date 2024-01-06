Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the area.

He spoke on Saturday while laying the foundation for the rehabilitation and renovation of the Anka General Hospital, Anka Local Government Area.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the hospital would be renovated to improve healthcare accessibility for the people.

He noted that the governor was in Anka a few months ago when he identified areas for improvement at the hospital.

The statement said, “Today (Saturday), Governor Dauda Lawal flagged off the renovation of Anka General Hospital as part of his administration’s commitment to bring sanity to the health sector in the state.

“The government will renovate and fully equip the general hospitals in all the local government areas of Zamfara State.

“As attested to by the hospital’s Medical Director, the funds for the renovation and equipment are secure. “The project will be completed without any hindrance, God willing.

“We are making progress in the fight against insecurity and will continue to explore new ways to improve the lives of our people. This is just the beginning.”

