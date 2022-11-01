Domestic airlines divert operations to MM1

As the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) continues with the picketing of the MMA2 terminal at the Lagos airport, the affected airlines have started weighing other options in order to fly its stranded passengers.

As a temporary way out of the predicaments, the affected airlines have now diverted their flights to terminal one at the local airport as a temporary measure to cushion the effect of the crisis on the passengers.

Arik Air has announced to its passengers that it will for now operate its flights out of Lagos to Port Harcourt, Benin and Warri from the General Aviation Terminal One as against the hitherto operations of the flights from the MMA2 troubled spot.

A statement issued by the Arik management said, ‘Picketing of MMA2 By Unions’, declared; “This is to inform our esteemed customers that due to the ongoing picketing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja Domestic TerminalnTwo, by the Aviation unions, our flights out of Lagos to Port Harcourt, Benin and Warri will temporarily operate from General Aviation Terminal 1.

“The action by the unions may likely impact our operations and we implore all our customers to please bear with us as the authorities seek to address the impasse.

“We will keep you updated as soon as normalcy is restored to MMA2”.

The management of Ibom Air had earlier notified its customers of imminent flight delays and disruptions owing to the activities of the unions.

Equally, the management of Air Peace has instructed its passengers whose flights were affected by the picketing to proceed to terminal one for their take-off.

This temporary procedure the airline will continue until the labour crisis is resolved.

Other airlines also affected by the picketing include Max and Azman and Aero.

