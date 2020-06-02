Doctors protest kidnap of colleague, embark on 2-day warning strike in Delta

Following the kidnap of Dr Wisdom Iboyitete, a principal medical officer at the General Hospital, Ojobo, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, doctors in Ughelli medical zone commenced a-2 day warning strike on Monday.

The practitioners threatened that if by Thursday their abducted colleague is not released by the gunmen, they will proceed on an indefinite strike across the state to press home demand for his release.

The action was the outcome of the meeting held on Monday night by the state branch of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) held in Ughelli.

Tribune Online reports that Dr Iboyitete was kidnapped by eight gunmen who feigned sickness as they stormed the hospital through the creek, demanding to run malaria test for one of them.

According to a statement, the association directed its members under Ughelli and Bomadi Medical Zones to embark on the warning strike to demand the immediate release of their abducted colleague.

The statement was signed by the State NAGGMDP’s chairman, Dr Ebikagboro Olayinka and Secretary, Dr Ikechukwu Okoh.

