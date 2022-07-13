Do these things and you will keep piles away from you forever

Piles, which are medically known as (hemorrhoids), are swollen and enlarged veins that can form inside or outside the anus and rectum. Simply put, piles mean swollen tissues and veins in the anal region of the human body. Piles are a very common phenomenon, capable of causing serious pain, so it is important to consider adopting some lifestyle changes that will keep them away forever.

Basically, piles can be classified into two major types: internal and external piles. Internal piles are often not visible or felt. They are also painless because they are located within the rectum.

While external piles, on the other hand, are on the outer part of the skin around the anus. They protrude and form a small lump on the outer edge of the anus. External piles often result in pain.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), hemorrhoids are common in the United States of America as they affect one in 20 Americans, and about half of people over the age of 50 are affected by it.

There is no specific time for the healing of piles. While most times, they go away on their own after a few days or weeks, others might take a longer time to heal, inflicting minor or intense pain in the process.

The best way you can prevent piles is to ensure they never happen in the first place. We will be looking at some of the simple changes you can make to your lifestyle in order to drastically reduce your chances of ever getting piles.

Some of the lifestyle changes that keep piles away include:

Increase your daily fibre intake

Piles are mostly caused as a result of a lack of fibre in the body system, leading to too much straining on the gut as a result of prolonged constipation. Consuming foods that are rich in fibre helps to soften your stool (faeces) and increases its bulk, therefore making it easy to pass out.

You can also purchase fibre supplements from a local pharmacy and take 20-30 grams of fibre per day. Some of the examples of fibre-rich foods you can consume include fruits, vegetables, oats, nuts, whole grains, cereals, and legumes.

Drink enough water

Another lifestyle change to make if you want to avoid developing piles is to ensure you drink enough water daily. Intake of adequate water helps to soften the stool (faeces) and prevent constipation. You should always keep your body hydrated and consume at least 8 to 10 glasses of water per day to smoothen and regulate your digestive system. In addition to water, you can also consider taking other liquids like lemon juice, fruit juice, and buttermilk.

Always visit the toilet immediately you feel the urge to stool





There is no point ignoring mother nature’s call to visit the toilet. Immediately, you feel the urge to use the restroom, do so without delay. If you delay visiting the toilet when the urge arrives, the urge may go away. And that could make your stool (faeces) drying out and become hard to pass out which often results in piles. In order to keep piles away from you, this is a lifestyle change you may need to make.

Avoid sitting on the toilet for too long

If you are the type of person that spends hours pressing your phone or reading books while sitting on the toilet, then you may need to let go of that lifestyle in order to prevent your chances of getting piles. Sitting for a long time on your toilet may increase the pressure on the veins in your anus, thereby increasing your risk of getting piles.

Avoid straining

Make it a habit to always ensure you avoid straining while passing out your stool. If it is not coming naturally, there is no point in you forcing it. Holding on to your breath and straining while passing out stool is capable of creating greater pressure in the veins in your lower rectum, which leads to piles.

Regular exercise

Regular exercise is yet another lifestyle change that you can embrace to keep piles away from you forever. Staying active will help with regular bowel movements and reduce your chances of getting constipation. Exercises like yoga, stretching, Kegels, and brisk walking can help to keep your bowel movements regular and strengthen the muscles in the pelvic area.

On the other hand, weightlifting and other exercises that may require you to hold your breath while you push to exhale should be avoided as it may lead to the formation of piles.

In most cases, piles, especially internal piles don’t have any symptoms. But when they do, they may include the following:

Rectal bleeding Pain in the anus (especially while sitting) Hard lumps around your anus Inflammation Itchy anal area

Risk factors for developing piles

Eating a low-fiber diet

A low-fibre diet is often regarded as the major cause of piles in humans. As we grow older in life, we need more fiber in our body system. Lack of these fiber- rich foods like fruits, vegetables, wholegrain rice, nuts and oats, cereals, and legumes may increase the probability of a person having piles.

Pregnancy

There is a high possibility of piles developing in pregnant women, especially during the third trimester of pregnancy. This is often not unconnected to the growing uterus, which increases the pressure on the pelvic veins and makes them easier to swell. Although, pregnancy piles often go away naturally after childbirth.

Aging

As we tend to grow older, the tissue in the lining of our anus may become weak and less supportive, thus increasing our risk of getting piles. Hemorrhoids mostly affect individuals who are over 50 years of age, although that doesn’t take away the fact that it affects the younger generation too.

Prolonged sitting

If your job requires you to sit for a very long time, then you will be vulnerable to piles. Sitting at a particular spot for a long time might cause your blood to pool in the anal area, increasing pressure on the veins.

Obesity

Being overweight increases the chances of having piles by causing excess pressure on the anal veins resulting in swelling and inflammation.

STRAINING WHILE PASSING STOOL (FECES)

Straining to stool is not simply uncomfortable only, but can also lead to piles. It is one of the major causes of hemorrhoids. Straining your stool may cause the vein in your anus to swell and protrude.

REGULAR LIFTING OF HEAVY OBJECTS

Frequent heavy lifting may result in straining and the application of pressure on the internal organ and veins close to the rectum.

HOME REMEDIES FOR PILES

Aloe Vera Lukewarm bath (sitz bath) Green tea Tea tree oil Coconut oil Milk and lemon Black tea Organic radish juice Garlic Cold compresses

According to the National Health Service (NHS), rubber band ligation, sclerotherapy, electrotherapy, and infrared coagulation are some of the hospital treatments that can be used to get rid of piles if home remedies proved abortive.

In a few cases where the piles require surgery and can’t be treated with home remedies or hospital treatments, haemorrhoidectomy, stapled haemorrhoidopexy, and haemorrhoidal artery ligation are some of the surgical treatments recommended by NHS.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE