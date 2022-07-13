7 wrong reasons to go into coding

Coding is a digital skill that is growing fast globally. The high demand for persons with knowledge of coding in most companies and the high pay that accompanies it are enough justifiable reasons for the mass rush by people especially youths to acquire this skill.

Individuals have been encouraged to go into coding as a result of its ability to impact important skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, creativity and it is seen as a great plus in the workplace.

However, there are wrong reasons to go into coding.

1. Just because your friends are into coding

The fact that all your friends are acquiring this skill is not a good reason for you to go into coding as well. There are certain requirements you must possess before you should consider coding as a viable option for you.

According to computersciencezone.org, below are 10 skills necessary for coding:

Self-reliance

Language

Logic

Attention to detail

Recognition of stupidity

Abstract thinking

Patience

Strong memory

Scientific method

Communication and empathy

So, if you don’t possess or are willing to learn the skills above then you should know coding is not for you.

2. Coding is a lucrative skill

The fact that coding is a lucrative skill because of the high demand for persons who are knowledgeable in the field in today’s world doesn’t mean it is a field for everyone.

Your reason for going into coding should not be because people said it is lucrative. Rather you should go into it because you have a passion for it or possess the needed skill required for coders.





3. To show off

If the only reason you want to go into coding is because you want to show off to your friends and relatives that you’re now into coding, then you have failed even before you start.

If you’re not into coding for the right reasons, you will not be able to persevere when it gets tough. It takes passion to become successful as a coder and not the desire to show off.

4. You think it’s easy work

Some individuals feel since coding doesn’t require much physical strength then it is good one for them. Others believe it is easy because they think all they have to do is to just sit and type on their laptops.

If these are your assumptions about coding, you are definitely wrong and I will advise you read up on the skill so you don’t end up biting more than you can chew.

To clear your assumptions about coding, you can read up demystifying 12 myths about getting into the tech space.

5. Parents opinion/decision

The choice of whatever skill you intend on acquiring in life should not be based on anyone’s opinion or decision but rather on your ability. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t listen to advice from your parents but regardless you are in the best position to know abilities.

If the reason you are going into coding is because your parent told you to do so, it’s not late to have a rethink.

6. Love for computers

Having love for computers or working on systems is not the same as coding. Your ability to differentiate between the two will save you a lot of stress as coding is more technical and demanding than operating systems.

Coding goes beyond just operating computers. It involves making websites, applications, and systems work while building real solutions, and improving experiences for end users and employer alike.

7. To while away time

Certain individuals have gone into coding as a means of whiling away time especially university students that are currently on strike. This is not wrong if this is your desire at first. But this should not be your permanent reason. Going into coding is a productive thing to do at this time. Who knows if it will become a career path and a means of sustenance for you in the nearest future.

You can read up 10 places to learn how to code in Nigeria

Coding is not for everyone and definitely not everyone will become a software developer. It is a serious business. Thus, if you don’t have genuine reasons for going into it then it is not too late to pull out. It is consistency fueled by a true passion for coding that which will guarantee your success as a coder.

