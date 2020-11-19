DJ Switch not wanted by any security agency ― Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamed has insisted that DJ Switch (Obianuju Catherine Udeh) has not been declared wanted by any security agency. Mohammed however, said the #EndSARS protesters are not immune from prosecution.

At a press conference held inside the Army Resource Centre, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, Alhaji Lai Mohamed said that, “While the government has no plans to shut down the internet, it will work with stakeholders to regulate the social media to curb abuse.”

This, he said, was because social media abuse led to widespread destruction of property across parts of the country while also succeeding “in deceiving the world that indeed there was mass killing in Lekki, even when, till date, not a single body has been produced and not a single family or relative has come out to say their child or ward was killed at Lekki.

“While the Judicial Panel sitting in Lagos works to unravel what really transpired at the Lekki Toll Gate, available evidence so far points to the world’s first case of massacre without blood or bodies.”

Concerning sanctions imposed on some broadcast media organizations by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mohammed said they “are justified, in view of the unprofessional acts of the organizations which were in clear breach of the Broadcasting Code, as stated by the Commission.”

“It is also imperative for the traditional media to authenticate information from social media before pushing such to the public.

“More surprising and irresponsible is the fact that some people have been calling for sanctions against Nigeria or against Nigerian government officials on the basis of a hoax. This is one of the dangers of fake news and disinformation.”

