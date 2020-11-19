Former Oyo lawmaker, LG Chairman, others join PDP

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State has been increased with the return of former party members and the entrance of new members from other parties into the PDP.

Caretaker Chairman, the Surulere local government, Adegbite Isaiah who welcomed the returnees and new members, said the development stemmed from content with the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration.

He described the new members as top stakeholders that will enhance the popularity of the party as well as impart upon development strides of the current administration.

Adegbite avowed that both governments at the state and local level were committed to attending to the welfare of the grassroots in the state.

“It is a great achievement seeing top stakeholders joining the political party and come 2023, it is a victory for PDP in Surulere Local Government of Oyo State.

“These people actually started with this party before moving out due to misunderstanding and we are happy to be back together as a family.

“We are ready to start working together to ensure we are stable to win the next election which we are sure of winning due to the fact that many are coming in to join us and we are counting numbers every day.

“They have seen the difference between the administration of the PDP and that of the rival as the current administration in Oyo state under the leadership of Engr Seyi Makinde is focused on how to ensure that Oyo state continues to experience development,” Adegbite said.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman, Ogo Oluwa Local Government, Ojo Oluwaseun said the PDP was on course to be the party to beat in Ogbomoso.

“I am very happy to see our brothers coming in to join this great political party. It is therefore sure that the next election will be in the favour of our party as we already have 80 to 90 per cent chance of winning,” Ojo said.

A former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Peter Oyetunji, who was one the prominent politicians that joined said his return was because he was impressed with the strides of the current administration of the state.

“I started PDP in Surulere Local Government and there was never a time I left the party. We only had a disagreement and now we are back to the party to push forward in terms of development,” Oyetunji said.

Also, a former Chairman of Surulere South LCDA, Ojo Sunday Makanjuola on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also promised to ensure that the PDP is stronger in Ogo Oluwa and Surulere Local Government Areas.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE